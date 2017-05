Donald Trump arrives at his campaign victory party to speak to supporters after his rival, Senator Ted Cruz, dropped out of the race following the results of the Indiana state primary, at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Wednesday he could make some cabinet announcements before the party's July convention in Cleveland, Fox News Channel reported on Wednesday.

"I like the idea of doing some of this before we go into Cleveland. Yes, I could do that and I think it would be well-received," it quoted Trump as saying in an interview.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)