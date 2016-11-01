TORONTO Nov 1 A Canadian judge on Tuesday appointed a receiver to oversee the sale of a Toronto hotel-condo tower bearing the name of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump after the tower's developer failed to make payments on its loans.

The 65-storey Trump International Hotel & Tower has struggled since it opened in 2012. It was developed by Talon International Inc, which licensed the Trump brand and hired a Trump-owned company to manage it.

