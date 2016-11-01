(Adds comment from Trump lawyer, financial details, other
background)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Nov 1 A Canadian judge on Tuesday
appointed a receiver to oversee the sale of a Toronto
hotel-condo tower bearing the name of U.S. presidential
candidate Donald Trump after the tower's developer failed to
make payments on its loans.
The decision brings the 65-storey Trump International Hotel
& Tower, the first Trump-branded hotel in Canada, one step
closer to a change of ownership after several setbacks since it
opened its doors in 2012.
In his presidential campaign, Trump has emphasized his
credentials as a wealthy businessman, while his political
opponents have long pointed out that his career includes
business failures. The Toronto project showed the limits of
Trump's brand in Canada.
The Toronto tower was developed by Talon International Inc,
which licensed the Trump brand and hired a Trump-owned company
to manage it.
Since its launch, less than half of its residential condos
have been sold by Talon and the hotel's occupancy rates have
been lower than some investors in the rooms had hoped.
Some hotel unit buyers have said they were misled into
investing and have launched lawsuits against Talon, which Talon
has said are without merit.
The Trump Organization said on Tuesday it does not expect
its long-term agreement to manage the property in Toronto's
financial district to be affected by the latest legal
proceedings.
"Regardless of any financial restructuring, we will continue
to operate the property under our luxury hotel brand flag," Alan
Garten, general counsel for the Trump Organization, wrote in an
email.
JCF Capital ULC, which on Sept. 29 bought the C$301 million
($224.5 million) owed on the tower's construction loan, said in
a filing it expected to retain the Trump Organization as the
tower's manager during receivership.
JCF last week filed a request in Ontario for a court-run
sale of the building. It has also said it intends to offer a
credit bid on the property, exchanging its debt for ownership if
there are no better offers.
JCF said in its court filing that Talon and related
companies have been in default on the loan since July 2 last
year. Talon, which did not oppose JCF's application, could not
immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Justice Glenn Hainey of the Ontario Superior Court of
Justice agreed with JCF's request to appoint FTI Consulting
Canada Inc as receiver, but postponed other decisions in the
case until later this month.
