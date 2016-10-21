(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to content)
By Dan Levine and Mica Rosenberg
Oct 21 If Donald Trump were to challenge the
outcome of next month's presidential election, as he has hinted
he might, he would face a difficult and expensive fight,
according to election attorneys and a review of voting laws in
key battleground states.
Trump has said he is worried the Nov. 8 election might be
rigged in favor of his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and in
Wednesday's debate he refused to say he would accept the
outcome.
But before any court challenge, Trump probably would have to
ask for a recount, said Donald Brey, a Republican election
lawyer in Ohio. If the campaign did not pursue out-of-court
options first, he said, a judge likely would dismiss the case.
Recount rules vary from state to state. North Carolina, for
example, doesn't allow a presidential candidate to request a
recount at all if one candidate has a lead of more than 0.5
percent of the total votes cast.
In Wisconsin, the challenging candidate must pay the full
expense of a recount if the vote in dispute is more than 0.25
percent, and in Colorado if it is more than 0.5 percent.
That can be expensive. Officials in one Wisconsin village
put the cost of a local recount, in which about 9,000 votes were
cast earlier this year, at nearly $13,000, said Michael
Maistelman, a Wisconsin election lawyer who represented the
unsuccessful candidate. More than 3 million people voted in the
2012 presidential election in Wisconsin.
Deciding where to challenge the election would be
complicated. Trump, who trailed Clinton by 7 percentage points
nationwide in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week, is
fighting tight battles in some key states. In Ohio, for example,
an average of major opinion polls reviewed by the
RealClearPolitics website found Trump to be leading by less than
1 percentage point. In Iowa, he is leading by nearly 4 percent.
In some other battleground states, polls suggest support for
Trump has eroded in recent weeks. According to the
RealClearPolitics website's poll tally, Clinton has substantial
leads in Virginia, Colorado and Wisconsin. She leads Trump by
more than 6 percentage points in Pennsylvania, nearly 4 points
in Florida and more than two points in North Carolina.
To maximize his chances of overturning a Clinton win, Trump
might need to challenge the results in several states, said Troy
McCurry, a former Republican National Committee lawyer who was
part of the party's recount team in 2012.
Trump could try to bring a legal claim without first asking
for recount by alleging, for instance, that an abuse of power by
an election official, said McCurry, who's law firm represented
Ted Cruz in the Republican primary before McCurry joined the
practice.
But if Trump's lawyers were unable to muster specific facts
to support that premise, he said, a judge would dismiss the
lawsuit.
Any lawsuit that withstood early challenges would face an
uncertain future. With the U.S. Supreme Court split 4-to-4
between liberal and conservative justices, state supreme courts
or federal appeals courts could well make the final ruling in
any election dispute.
In Pennsylvania, Colorado and Florida, where a majority of
both state and federal appeals court judges have Democratic
affiliations, Trump might face a more difficult road.
Meanwhile, appeals courts in Ohio, Wisconsin and Iowa are
more heavily Republican.
Ohio election attorney Brey, who said he dislikes but will
vote for Trump, believes a challenge in Ohio would be a
last-ditch effort for the candidate.
"Let's put it this way," he said. "If Ohio is close, Trump's
already lost."
Trump also might face obstacles from his own party,
attorneys said, because it would be reluctant to challenge
results in a state where, say, it lost the presidential race but
won a close U.S. senate race.
Numerous studies have shown U.S. elections, which are
decentralized and run by the states, are basically sound.
"Mr. Trump never mentions what criteria would be necessary
for him to make a decision about a challenge," said Stephen
Zack, an attorney who represented Vice President Al Gore in the
case that was brought to the Supreme Court over the election
recount in Florida in 2000.
"Basically it is left as, 'I'll see what it smells like and
then I will surprise you,'" Zack said. "There are rule-of-law
issues that pertain to elections that separate us from anywhere
else in the world."
Election officials in several states rejected suggestions the
balloting might be rigged. Eric Spencer, election director in
Arizona, said that while isolated incidents of voter fraud might
occur and should be investigated, election workers come from all
political parties and work with integrity.
"The notion that the election is rigged is preposterous if
not insulting," Spencer said.
Some election watchers question how serious Trump is about a
challenge.
"A lot of this is just posturing," McCurry said. "At the end
of the day I don't see how this happens."
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Mica Rosenberg in
New York; Editing by Sue Horton and Lisa Girion)