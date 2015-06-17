BEIJING, June 17 China on Wednesday rebuffed
comments by U.S. real estate mogul and presidential contender
Donald Trump that China is stealing U.S. jobs through crafty
business practices, saying trade between the two countries was
win-win.
Trump wallowed in political incorrectness on Tuesday as he
insulted everyone from Mexican immigrants to Jeb Bush and U.S.
ally Saudi Arabia in announcing his bid for the Republican
nomination.
He saved his wildest attacks for foreign policy, frequently
accusing China of stealing jobs and portraying himself as a
tough negotiator who would beat Beijing at its own game.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang disagreed.
"Economic and trade cooperation between China and the United
States has grown to such an extent today that it has become like
'You are among us and we are among you'," Lu said when asked
about Trump's comments.
"It's a two-way win-win situation. Such trade has actually
given the two sides great benefits," Lu said, without directly
using Trump's name.
"I believe that despite the frictions that still exist, both
sides are able to handle it through existing channels. I believe
that without a good foundation, this kind of trade
relationship cannot be sustained."
While the world's two largest economies are frequently at
odds over everything from human rights and currency policy to
the South China Sea, they have deep business ties and are in
talks on an investment treaty.
China has more restrictions on foreign investment than the
United States, and U.S. investors hope that a treaty will give
them increased access to China's many state-dominated
industries, from financial services to
telecommunications.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Nick Macfie)