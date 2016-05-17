NEW YORK May 17 Republican presidential
contender Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would renegotiate
America's role in the U.N. global climate accord, spelling
potential doom for an agreement many view as a last chance to
turn the tide on global warming.
A pull-out by the world's second biggest carbon-emitting
country would hobble the deal reached in Paris last December by
177 nations, who for the first time in more than two decades
found a common vision for curbing greenhouse gas emissions.
"I will be looking at that very, very seriously, and at a
minimum I will be renegotiating those agreements, at a minimum.
And at a maximum I may do something else," the New York real
estate mogul said in an interview with Reuters.
"But those agreements are one-sided agreements and they are
bad for the United States."
Trump said he did not believe China, the world's top emitter
of the carbon dioxide gas that many scientists believe is
contributing to global climate change, would adhere to its
pledge under the Paris deal.
"Not a big fan because other countries don't adhere to it,
and China doesn't adhere to it, and China's spewing into the
atmosphere," he said.
The accord to transform the world's fossil-fuel driven
economy was a potent signal to investors.
It seeks to limit a rise in global temperatures to less than
2 degrees Celsius through combined national pledges to cut
emissions, and provide funding for developing nations to
mitigate the damaging effects of a sea level rise and climate
change.
The Obama administration pledged a 26 to 28 percent domestic
reduction in greenhouse gases by 2025 compared to 2005, while
China promised it would halt increases in carbon emissions by
2030. Both countries have promised to ratify the deal this year.
Many U.S. Republicans have found fault with the deal for
overreacting to what they see as an uncertain threat.
Former French foreign minister Laurent Fabius, who helped
broker the deal, said this month that the U.S. election was
critical to its future. "If a climate change denier was to be
elected, it would threaten dramatically global action against
climate disruption," he said.
Trump has said that he believes global warming is a concept
that was invented by China to hurt the competitiveness of U.S.
business. One of his energy policy advisers is a climate change
skeptic, U.S. Congressman Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.
Hillary Clinton, the leading Democratic contender for the
White House, has advocated shifting the country to 50 percent
clean energy by 2030.
The Paris agreement has an article built into it meant to
protect countries in the accord in the event that a new
government comes in and wants to dismantle it. The clause says
any nation wanting to withdraw will first have to wait four
years.
U.S. chief climate envoy Jonathan Pershing said last week
that regardless of the outcome of the U.S. election, other
countries were likely to be bound by the pact.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by Richard
Valdmanis, editing by Ross Colvin)