By Alana Wise
WASHINGTON Dec 20 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday that Democrat Hillary
Clinton was a "liar" for claiming that his proposal to ban entry
of all foreign Muslims to the United States has aided Islamic
State's propaganda efforts.
Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump said Clinton had
no evidence to back up a charge she made during a debate on
Saturday that the Republican front runner is becoming the
extremist group's "best recruiter."
"She's a liar and everybody knows that," Trump said. "She
just made this up in thin air."
Trump's call to ban all Muslims from entering the United
States following a Dec. 2 attack in San Bernardino, California,
that killed 14 people has drawn widespread criticism from
Republican rivals as well as Democrats like Clinton.
During Saturday night's Democratic debate, Clinton said
Islamic State is using Trump's rhetoric to enlist fighters to
radical jihad.
"They are going to people, showing videos of Donald Trump
insulting Islam and Muslims in order to recruit more radical
jihadists," the Democratic front runner said.
Counter terrorism experts and Reuters reporters who monitor
Islamist online activity have found no evidence so far that
Islamic State has mentioned Trump in its official online
accounts.
Asked to comment on Sunday, the Clinton campaign did not
respond to Trump's charge but reiterated that Hillary Clinton's
remark was based on evidence that supporters of the extremist
group frequently cite Trump's comments to make the case that
Americans hate Muslims.
It quoted a counterterrorism expert and linked to a tweet
from a "very vocal ISIS supporter."
For Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, that is enough
to indicate that Trump is helping, not hurting, the jihadist
group. "That's the interpretation we made," Podesta said on
"Meet the Press," adding: "I think it's a very fair charge."
Counterterrorism experts say it is nearly impossible to keep
track of the torrent of online activity being generated by
Islamic State and its sympathizers.
"There are very few analysts who have watched all of IS's
videos," said counterterrorism analyst Daveed Gartenstein-Ross.
"That being said, I believe Hillary Clinton's claim was false."
Still, Trump's comments make it harder for the United States
to build good will among Muslim populations and make him
complicit in Islamic State mobilization efforts, said Democratic
strategist Bud Jackson.
"Donald Trump is in essence aiding and abetting the enemy
with his comments. He's making things worse, not better. There's
no denying that," he said.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Andy
Sullivan, Mary Milliken, Alan Crosby and Dan Grebler)