Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Susan Collins of Maine said on Monday she will not vote for fellow Republican Donald Trump for president.

"This is not a decision I make lightly, for I am a lifelong Republican. But Donald Trump does not reflect historical Republican values nor the inclusive approach to governing that is critical to healing the divisions in our country," Collins said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)