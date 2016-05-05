Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives with his daughter Ivanka (L) and wife Melania (R) at his campaign victory party to speak to supporters after his rival Ted Cruz dropped out of the race following the results of the Indiana state primary, at Trump... REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday that before the party's convention in July, he would put out names of possible candidates he might nominate to the Supreme Court if he is elected president.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said would consider "wonderful, conservative, good, solid, brilliant judges in the form of" the late Justice Antonin Scalia. "I'm going to actually lay them out. I'm going to discuss people ... I think before the convention. I want to put 10, 12, 15 names of the type of people that we'd like," he said.

"From that list, I would choose."

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)