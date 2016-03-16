WASHINGTON, March 16 Republican front-runner Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not attend the next televised Republican presidential debate scheduled for March 21.

"I think we've had enough debates," Trump, who won three states in Tuesday's nominating contests, told Fox News in an interview. Fox on Monday announced the new debate, its latest in the primary season as the party chooses its candidate ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)