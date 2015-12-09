Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump denied a report by the Associated Press earlier on Tuesday that he would visit the majority-Muslim kingdom of Jordan at the end of December.
Trump said in a tweet: "Despite my great respect for King Abdullah II, I will not be visiting Jordan at this time. This is in response to the false @AP report."
Trump, currently the party's front-runner for the November 2016 election, came under criticism from around the world after he called on Monday for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.
The AP did not provide a source for its report.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh and Eric Beech)
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
MOSUL, Iraq Fly-blown corpses of Islamic State militants (IS) littered the streets of a district in Mosul on Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the jihadists' control.