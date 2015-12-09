U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump answers questions from the media ahead of a campaign stop in Spencer, Iowa December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump denied a report by the Associated Press earlier on Tuesday that he would visit the majority-Muslim kingdom of Jordan at the end of December.

Trump said in a tweet: "Despite my great respect for King Abdullah II, I will not be visiting Jordan at this time. This is in response to the false @AP report."

Trump, currently the party's front-runner for the November 2016 election, came under criticism from around the world after he called on Monday for a ban on Muslims entering the United States.

The AP did not provide a source for its report.

