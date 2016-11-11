WASHINGTON Nov 11 The Trump administration is eyeing a more limited repeal of the 2010 Dodd Frank law, despite the Republican president-elect's campaign promise for a full repeal of the financial overhaul, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The Journal said Trump's transition team was more focused on ripping up provisions such as regulators' ability to subject large nonbank financial institutions to tougher Federal Reserve regulations or take over failing companies, while embracing other aspects related to credit-rating firms and derivatives.

