U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to supporters at his campaign rally at Werner Enterprises Hangar in Omaha, Nebraska, US May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

WASHINGTON Bob Dole, the U.S. Republican presidential nominee in 1996, endorsed Donald Trump on Friday and said the real estate billionaire is the party's best chance to win back the White House in the November 8 election, the Trump campaign said.

"We must unite as a party to defeat Hillary Clinton," a campaign statement quoted Dole as saying, referring to the Democratic presidential front-runner. "Donald Trump is our party's presumptive nominee and our best chance at taking back the White House this November."

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)