DUBAI Dec 10 A Dubai real estate firm building
a $6 billion golf complex with Donald Trump on Thursday
stripped the property of his name and image amid a backlash over
the U.S. presidential candidate's proposal to ban all Muslims
from entering the United States.
Trump triggered an international uproar when he made his
comments in response to last week's deadly shootings in
California by two Muslims who authorities said were radicalised.
DAMAC Properties had initially said it would
stand by Trump, even as another of the billionaire's Middle East
partners, the Lifestyle chain of department stores, halted sales
of his "Trump Home" line on Wednesday in protest at his
A spokesman for DAMAC Properties, Niall
McLoughlin, declined to comment on why Trump's image had been
removed from a billboard outside the project construction site,
along with that of his daughter, Ivanka Trump.
The AKOYA by DAMAC project will include a Trump-branded golf
course, gated island community and spa. Trump is also building a
second golf course, the Tiger Woods-designed Trump World Golf
Club, at another DAMAC property in Dubai, AKOYA Oxygen.
An advertising billboard outside the AKOYA by DAMAC
development had shown Trump in a red hat swinging a golf club
against a backdrop of a lush green golf course.
By Thursday, the image had gone, a Reuters photographer
said.
An adjacent photo of Trump's daughter Ivanka, an executive
vice president for his Trump Organization firm, was also removed
from the billboard.
Gold letters spelling out "Trump International Gold Club,"
affixed to a landscaped stone wall at the entrance to the
project site, were also removed later in the day, according to
the Reuters photographer.
Trump on Thursday postponed a planned trip to Israel amid
the global backlash over his proposal. Israeli politicians and
more than 370,000 Britons urged their governments on Wednesday
to bar Donald Trump from their countries.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by
Sami Aboudi and Raissa Kasolowsky)