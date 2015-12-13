DUBAI Dec 13 A Dubai real estate firm has
restored Donald Trump's name on a $6 billion golf complex it is
building with the U.S. businessman and presidential hopeful,
days after taking it down following his proposal to ban Muslims
from entering the United States.
Trump prompted an uproar when he made his comments in
response to deadly shootings in California by two Muslims who
authorities said were radicalised.
Gold letters spelling out "Trump International Golf Club,"
affixed to a landscaped stone wall at the entrance to the golf
complex being built by DAMAC Properties, were removed
on Thursday, according to a Reuters photographer.
Two days later they had been restored. DAMAC declined to
comment on Sunday on the brief removal.
Trump's comments provoked a backlash in the Gulf, where he
has said he would like to expand business, and one of the
region's biggest retail groups, Landmark, said it was pulling
Trump merchandise off its shelves.
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who bought an
85 metre luxury yacht from Trump in 1991, called him a disgrace
to all America. "Withdraw from the U.S presidential race as you
will never win," the prince tweeted.
Trump retorted that the prince, who built up a fortune of
$32 billion and announced in July that he would gradually give
it all to charity, "wants to control our U.S. politicians with
daddy's money. Can't do it when I get elected."
