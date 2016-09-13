LONDON, Sept 13 The U.S. economy could be $1
trillion smaller than otherwise expected in 2021 if Republican
candidate Donald Trump wins the presidential election in
November, economics research firm Oxford Economics said on
Tuesday.
While the firm said Trump's policies - including more
protectionist trade measures, tax cuts and mass deportation of
illegal immigrants - may be watered down in negotiations with
Congress, they could have "adverse" consequences.
"Should Mr. Trump prove more successful in achieving
adoption of his policies, the consequences could be far-reaching
- knocking 5 percent off the level of U.S. GDP relative to
baseline and undermining the anticipated recovery in global
growth," it said.
Oxford Economics describes itself as an independent global
advisory firm. They are headquartered in Oxford, England, but
have offices around the world including Chicago, Miami,
Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington.
Under its baseline scenario, Oxford Economics expects U.S.
gross domestic product - the value of all goods and services
produced in the economy - to grow at a fairly constant rate of
around 2 percent from 2017, reaching $18.5 trillion in 2021.
Oxford Economics said its baseline scenario assumes Trump's
Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton triumphs in the Nov. 8 vote
and a split Congress emerges - between a Republican U.S. House
of Representatives and a Democratic U.S. Senate - which results
largely in a continuation of current policies.
If Trump is successful in implementing his policies, it
predicts growth would slow significantly, falling near zero in
2019, and reducing overall GDP to $17.5 trillion.
Trump would face challenges winning the backing of Congress
for all his policies, and some economists argue that looser tax
policy could actually help boost economic growth.
The latest opinion polls show Clinton, the former secretary
of state, ahead, but her lead has slipped in recent weeks.
