WASHINGTON May 13 Republican presidential
contender Donald Trump has turned to one of America's most
ardent drilling advocates and climate change skeptics to help
him draft his energy policy.
The New York billionaire has asked U.S. Republican
Congressman Kevin Cramer of North Dakota - a major oil drilling
state - to write a white paper on energy policy, Cramer and
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Cramer and some
other Trump energy advisers also recently met with lawmakers
from western energy states, who hope Trump will open more
federal land for drilling.
Cramer said his paper would emphasize the dangers of foreign
ownership of U.S. energy assets, burdensome taxes, and
over-regulation.
A spokeswoman for Trump's campaign did not comment.
