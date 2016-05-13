WASHINGTON May 13 Republican presidential contender Donald Trump has turned to one of America's most ardent drilling advocates and climate change skeptics to help him draft his energy policy.

The New York billionaire has asked U.S. Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer of North Dakota - a major oil drilling state - to write a white paper on energy policy, Cramer and sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Cramer and some other Trump energy advisers also recently met with lawmakers from western energy states, who hope Trump will open more federal land for drilling.

Cramer said his paper would emphasize the dangers of foreign ownership of U.S. energy assets, burdensome taxes, and over-regulation.

A spokeswoman for Trump's campaign did not comment. (Editing by Ross Colvin)