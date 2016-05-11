By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON May 11 Republican Donald Trump would
consider changes to Social Security and Medicare if he is
elected U.S. president, a top adviser to the New York
businessman said on Wednesday, signaling a shift from Trump's
earlier stance that he would not touch so-called entitlement
programs.
Policy adviser Sam Clovis said at a Washington conference
that Trump would be open to a bipartisan look at entitlement
spending once he implemented his other policies, such as his tax
plan.
"I think after the administration's been in place, then we
will start to take a look at all of the programs, including
entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare," Clovis
said at an event hosted by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
The foundation is known for its attacks on deficit spending,
and it supports revamping Social Security and Medicare.
"We'll take a hard look at those to start seeing what we can
do in a bipartisan way," Clovis said, adding Trump was not
proposing any entitlement changes now.
Trump, who became the likely Republican nominee for the Nov.
8 general election last week when his two remaining rivals
dropped out, had said he wanted to leave those programs alone.
On the campaign trail in Wisconsin last month, he attacked
Republicans who he said would cut Social Security benefits.
"It's my absolute intention to leave Social Security the way
it is," Trump said during a Republican debate in March. "I want
to make our country rich again so we can afford it."
Clovis said Trump's economic policies would spur growth, and
he estimated a $4.5 trillion to $7 trillion surplus over 10
years. The conservative Tax Foundation has estimated Trump's tax
plan, which calls for simplifying the tax code and slashing
corporate rates, would cut U.S. tax revenues by about $10
trillion.
Trump may retool that tax proposal to bring down the price
tag, said Stephen Moore, a conservative economist with the
Heritage Foundation. He said he and Larry Kudlow, who hosts a
program on CNBC, have proposed changes to the tax plan.
"What we were working with the campaign a little bit on is
how can we get that cost down, cut it by half or more, without
disrupting the main growth elements of the plan," Moore told
Reuters.
Hope Hicks, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said the tax
plan was not being re-written. Moore said Trump had not yet
signed off on any proposed tweaks.
