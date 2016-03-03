(Adds interview conducted over telephone in fourth paragraph)
WASHINGTON, March 2 One of Donald Trump's sons
appeared along with a white supremacist while giving an
interview on a conservative radio show, adding to concerns that
the front-runner in the battle to be the Republican candidate in
November's presidential election is willing to accept support
from extremist supporters.
Donald Trump Jr., who is actively campaigning for his father,
gave an interview on Tuesday on "Liberty Roundtable," a
conservative Utah-based radio show hosted by Sam Bushman.
During the show he was questioned by James Edwards, another
radio host whose show "The Political Cesspool" is described by
the Southern Poverty Law Center, a leading U.S. civil rights
group, as "racist and anti-Semitic."
During the interview, conducted over the telephone, Trump Jr.
talked about what a good father Donald Trump was and how his
campaign is changing the Republican Party.
"It's not a campaign anymore, it's a movement," he told his
interviewers. (here)
Edwards said on his blog on Tuesday he would rebroadcast the
20-minute interview on Saturday on "The Political Cesspool." here
The show, founded in 2005 and syndicated by Bushman's
Liberty News Radio organization, has featured such extremists as
former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke and Holocaust denier
Willis Carto.
Edwards also said on his blog he had attended a Memphis
rally for the billionaire candidate as a credentialed media
member last Saturday.
The Trump campaign, asked about an interview in the presence
of the Tennessee-based Edwards, denied any knowledge of it. The
campaign also said it did not know about Edwards' personal
views.
"The campaign provided media credentials to everyone that
requested access to the event on Saturday in Memphis. There were
close to 200 reporters in attendance and we do not personally
vet each individual. The campaign had no knowledge of his
personal views and strongly condemns them.
"Donald Trump Jr. was not in attendance and although he
served as a surrogate for his father on several radio programs
over the past week, to his knowledge and that of the campaign,
he did not participate in an interview with this individual,"
campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks said in an email.
Edwards, in an email, directed questions about the interview
to Bushman, but said in a statement:
"My show, The Political Cesspool, promotes a proud,
paleoconservative Christian worldview, and we reject media
descriptions of our work as "white supremacist," "pro-slavery"
and other such scare words.
"As I clearly wrote in yesterday's article, in no way should
anyone interpret our press credentialing and subsequent
interview with Donald Trump, Jr. as any kind of endorsement by
the Trump campaign."
Donald Trump won a majority of the states holding nominating
contests on Super Tuesday, accelerating his march to the
Republican nomination.
He has promised to build a wall on the Mexican border,
temporarily ban Muslims from entering the United States and
block Syrian refugees because they might be militants, all
policies popular with some U.S. right-wing groups.
Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday condemned
white supremacist groups after Trump earlier failed to disavow
support for former Klan leader Duke, but the leaders declined
further comment on Trump's White House bid.
House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said any
Republican nominee must reject any group "built on bigotry"
while Senate leader Mitch McConnell said Senate Republicans
condemned groups such as the Klan and "everything they stand
for."
