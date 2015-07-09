(Adds FAA statement)
WASHINGTON, July 9 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it would rename three
navigational waypoints that are currently named after Republican
presidential hopeful Donald Trump.
FAA spokeswoman Laura Brown said the so-called "fixes" are
used by pilots as waypoints to determine their position on a
route. The three at issue are located near Palm Beach
International Airport in Florida.
"In general, the FAA chooses names that are
non-controversial and relate to the area in which the fixes are
located," Brown said in a statement. She said it could take
several months to update the names.
It is not uncommon in the United States to name flight
coordinates after celebrities.
Trump has lost business relationships in recent weeks after
saying that many illegal immigrants in the United States are
criminals.
The New York Times first reported the FAA's
plans.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)