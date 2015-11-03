NEW YORK Nov 3 Republican White House contender
Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the U.S. Federal Reserve of
keeping interest rates low at the request of President Barack
Obama's administration.
Trump, speaking at a news conference, also called Fed Chair
Janet Yellen "highly political.
His comments made him the latest Republican presidential
candidate to bash the U.S. central bank. At a debate last month,
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas criticized the Fed, saying he
thought its monetary policy decisions should be audited and that
the country should move toward a system backed by gold.
