WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Donald Trump belittled the
physical appearance of fellow Republican U.S. presidential
candidate Carly Fiorina in remarks published on Wednesday,
saying: "Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?"
The comments by the billionaire real estate developer
published in an article on the website of Rolling Stone magazine
were aimed at the only woman in the large field of Republicans
vying for their party's 2016 presidential nomination.
The magazine reported that Trump, leading in the polls among
the Republican contenders, made the remarks while watching
Fiorina, the former Hewlett-Packard Co chief executive, on
television.
"Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?"
Trump is quoted as saying. "I mean, she's a woman, and I'm not
s'posedta say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we
serious?"
Fiorina, in an interview on Fox News Channel, said she
viewed Trump's remarks as "very serious."
"Maybe, just maybe, I'm getting under his skin a little bit
because I am climbing in the polls," she said.
Trump's remarks were his latest barbs aimed at a woman
during the campaign. Last month, Trump criticized Fox News
Channel anchor Megyn Kelly during and after a Republican debate.
During the debate, Kelly had asked Trump about comments
referring to women as "fat pigs" and slobs. Asked about Kelly in
a CNN interview last month, Trump said: "You could see there was
blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever."
Trump has touted his "great relationships" with women,
saying he had hired thousands of women including top-level
employees, adding: "I cherish women."
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Peter Cooney)