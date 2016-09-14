By James Oliphant
| FLINT, Mich., Sept 14
FLINT, Mich., Sept 14 The pastor of a black
church in Flint, Michigan, stopped Donald Trump on Wednesday in
the midst of his remarks criticizing Democratic rival Hillary
Clinton, and said the Republican presidential nominee was not
invited to talk about politics.
As Trump went after Clinton for her support of global trade
deals, pastor Faith Green Timmons interrupted to tell Trump her
church had not invited him to "give a political speech."
"Oh, oh, OK, that's good," Trump responded, shuffling papers
on his podium at Bethel United Methodist Church.
He then made a few remarks about fixing Flint's
drinking-water issues before departing.
Trump was visiting the city to view its water crisis
first-hand and extend his recent outreach to African-American
voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Polls show black voters
largely favor Clinton.
He held an event at a black church in nearby Detroit earlier
this month and has pledged in recent speeches to help the black
community, which he has described as being besieged by poverty
and crime.
During his remarks on Wednesday, the New York real estate
developer was also challenged by some members of the crowd of
about 50 people, including a woman who accused him of
discriminating against black renters as a landlord in the 1970s.
"No, I never would, never would," Trump replied.
Earlier in the day, he toured Flint's water-treatment plant,
which has been shut down since lead was found in the water
supply.
Residents of Flint asked a federal judge on Wednesday to
order bottled water or filters be provided to them to prevent
further lead exposure, 2-1/2 years after the city's water supply
was found to be contaminated.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Peter Cooney)