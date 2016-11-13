Nov 13 For-profit education stocks have surged
on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump and a
Republican Congress may ease regulations imposed on the industry
by the Obama administration, Barron's said in a report.
Stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, DeVry
Education Group and Capella Education rose about
14 percent last week. Trump won an upset victory in Tuesday's
presidential election.
Jeff Silber at BMO Capital Markets said Trump's election
could be good news for for-profit education companies, according
to Barron's.
A federal court trial in San Diego is set to begin on Nov.
28 over claims by former students of now-defunct Trump
University that they were defrauded by a series of real estate
seminars. A Trump lawyer has requested that the trial be delayed
until after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Trump denies the
students' allegations.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)