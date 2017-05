Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not want House Speaker Paul Ryan's support after Ryan broke with the Republican presidential nominee over a leaked recording of Trump making lewd comments about women.

"I don’t want his support, I don’t care about his support," Trump said, according to excerpts of an interview with Fox News.

Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, told party lawmakers on Monday he would not campaign for Trump and would instead concentrate on retaining Republican control of Congress in the Nov. 8 elections.

