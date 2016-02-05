Feb 5 U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday he will attend a Fox News televised debate on March 3 with moderator Megyn Kelly after he skipped a similar event hosted by Fox last week, an online and cable television network reported on Friday.

"No, I'll be there. I have no objection to being there. That had nothing to do with Megyn Kelly the fact that I went out of the last one, it had to do with a memo that was sent out by Fox that was a little bit taunting and I said it was inappropriate," Trump said on NewsmaxTV.com.

He added that he had no regrets about missing the Jan. 28 debate in Des Moines, Iowa just days before the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the 2016 campaign, at which he came in second after Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

"And what happened, because I didn't do it I raised $6 million for the vets. So, I wouldn't have changed places. I did the right thing," he said on "The Steve Malzberg Show."

Trump said last week he was angered by a statement from Fox News that mocked him for refusing to participate in the Des Moines event.

The real estate billionaire had said earlier he doubted he would be treated fairly at the Des Moines debate and at one point called Kelly "a lightweight reporter" and "highly overrated."

He later said Fox News had apologized for the statement and that the situation had been resolved.

Trump accused Kelly last August of asking him tougher questions than other candidates during a debate. His comments drew outcry, with some accusing the business tycoon of sexism. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)