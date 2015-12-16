LONDON Dec 16 Britain's Supreme Court on
Wednesday threw out U.S. Republican presidential front runner
Donald Trump's bid to stop wind farms being built near his
luxury Scottish golf resort.
The decision, by five senior judges, was unanimous.
Scotland's government had given the go-ahead to build 11
offshore turbines on the northeastern coast of Scotland
provoking anger from Trump who believes they will spoil the view
from the nearby greens of his multi-million dollar golf complex.
Lawyers for Trump, whose call last week to deny Muslims
entry to the United States had created widespread criticism in
Britain, had argued at the UK's top court that the Scottish
government's decision to approve the scheme was flawed.
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)