LONDON Dec 16 Britain's Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out U.S. Republican presidential front runner Donald Trump's bid to stop wind farms being built near his luxury Scottish golf resort.

The decision, by five senior judges, was unanimous.

Scotland's government had given the go-ahead to build 11 offshore turbines on the northeastern coast of Scotland provoking anger from Trump who believes they will spoil the view from the nearby greens of his multi-million dollar golf complex.

Lawyers for Trump, whose call last week to deny Muslims entry to the United States had created widespread criticism in Britain, had argued at the UK's top court that the Scottish government's decision to approve the scheme was flawed. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)