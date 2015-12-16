* Top British court rejects Trump bid to stop wind farm
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Dec 16 Britain's top court threw out a
bid by Donald Trump to stop a wind farm being build near his
luxury Scottish golf course, prompting the U.S. Republican
presidential front runner to rebuke the Scottish nationalist
government.
A day after battling with rival candidates in a Republican
national security debate, the business tycoon entered a war of
words with lawmakers in his mother's homeland after losing his
fight to block the building of 11 offshore turbines near his
multi-million dollar resort.
In a statement, the Trump Organization denounced the
Scottish government as "foolish, small minded and parochial",
while the Scottish National Party's (SNP) foreign affairs
spokesman Alex Salmond replied that Trump was "three times a
loser".
The spat comes after a week when Trump's call to deny
Muslims entry to the United States was major news across the
Atlantic, and led to his being stripped of two Scottish honorary
positions and prompted a record petition calling for him to be
banned from Britain.
Prime Minister David Cameron called the remarks "stupid".
"If he came to visit our country, I think he'd unite us all
against him," the British leader told parliament.
The row centres on plans to build a wind farm off Blackdog
in Aberdeenshire on Scotland's northeastern coast, which Trump
believes will spoil the view from his golf complex just 3.5 km
(2 miles) away.
Scotland's SNP-run government overturned environmental and
other local objections to approve the golf course in 2010, the
first phase of a 750 million pound ($1.13 billion) project.
But three years later it approved the turbines, saying the
$350 million scheme would boost the local economy and power
thousands of homes.
Since then, the once-harmonious relations between Trump, who
speaks proudly of being half-Scottish and whose Gaelic-speaking
mother hailed from Stornoway on the northern Isle of Lewis, and
Scotland's political elite have turned sour.
"FOOLISH, SMALL-MINDED"
The tycoon could barely disguise his contempt after
Britain's Supreme Court unanimously rejected his lawyers'
argument that the decision to approve the wind farm scheme had
been flawed.
"History will judge those involved unfavourably and the
outcome demonstrates the foolish, small minded and parochial
mentality which dominates the current Scottish Government's
dangerous experiment with wind energy," the Trump Organization
said in a statement.
The statement said the turbine project was "nothing more
than delusional posturing" that would destroy "the bucolic
Aberdeen Bay" and cause great damage to local tourism and
Scotland's economic future.
The comments drew a sharp response from Salmond, Scotland's
former First Minister, in office when the decision was made and
a campaigner for Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom
for more than 30 years.
"His behaviour and comments are unlikely to attract the
votes of many Mexican Americans or Muslim Americans," Salmond
said. "Given his treatment of Scotland, Scots Americans are
likely to join the ever growing list of people alienated by
Trump."
Describing Trump as "three times a loser", Salmond said the
business tycoon had failed to deliver on the jobs and billions
of dollars of investment his golf complex had promised.
He also said outspoken comments on Muslims and Mexican
immigrants would mean Turnberry, another Scottish golf course
which Trump has bought and is refurbishing at a cost of 200
million pounds, would never be considered to host the British
Open tournament.
As the argument grew increasingly personal, Trump's group
retorted that Salmond was a "has-been and totally irrelevant".
Although all legal avenues in Britain are exhausted, Trump
hinted that the row was not over and recourse to European Courts
was a possibility.
"We will evaluate the Court's decision and continue to fight
this proposal on every possible front," the Trump Organization
statement said.
