WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump did not take kindly in a radio interview
on Thursday to being asked to identify the affiliations of
various militant leaders in the Middle East, saying the host was
asking "a gotcha question".
Discussing Islamist extremism, conservative talk-radio host
Hugh Hewitt told Trump he was looking for the next president to
know who the leaders of major militant groups were, naming the
heads of Islamic State, Hezbollah, al Qaeda and its Nusra Front
wing in Syria.
"Do you know the players without a scorecard, yet, Donald
Trump?" asked Hewitt, who will co-moderate the next official
Republican presidential debate on Sept. 16 in California.
"No, you know, I'll tell you honestly, I think by the time
we get to office, they'll all be changed. They'll be all gone,"
Trump replied.
"You know, those are like history questions. 'Do you know
this one, do you know that one?'" added the billionaire real
estate mogul, who has risen to the top of the polls in a crowded
Republican field more than a year before the November 2016
election.
When Hewitt said it was not meant as a "gotcha" question,
Trump responded: "Well, it sounded like gotcha. You're asking me
names that, I think it's somewhat ridiculous, but that's OK. Go
ahead, let's go."
Trump added that when it came to individual players: "Of
course I don't know them. I've never met them. I haven't been,
you know, in a position to meet them. If, if they're still
there, which is unlikely in many cases, but if they're still
there, I will know them better than I know you."
Earlier in the interview, Trump brought up the Kurds after
being asked about the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary
Guard's Quds forces, before adding: "Oh, I thought you said
Kurds, Kurds."
