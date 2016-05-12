(Removes extraneous word "were" from paragraph 1)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne
LAS VEGAS May 11 Top fundraisers for Donald
Trump made pitches on Wednesday to prominent hedge fund
investors to line up behind the presumptive Republican
presidential nominee as he seeks to raise $1 billion for the
general election campaign.
The New York billionaire businessman was a topic of
discussion as some 2,000 hedge fund managers, investors, lawyers
and journalists gathered in Las Vegas for the SkyBridge
Alternatives Conference, known as SALT, the industry's most
prominent annual meeting.
Steven Mnuchin, Trump's newly appointed national finance
chairman and a private investor himself, met with some of the
attending hedge fund managers, including Kenneth Griffin, a
prominent Republican donor who previously supported U.S. Senator
Marco Rubio of Florida, said a person with direct knowledge of
the matter.
In an onstage interview, Griffin, the billionaire founder of
powerful hedge fund firm Citadel, did not address the
presidential campaign. A spokesman for Griffin did not respond
to a request for comment.
Also speaking at the event was former New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg, who in an onstage interview, declined to endorse any
presidential candidate. Earlier this year, Bloomberg flirted
with an independent presidential candidacy, but decided against
it for fear it would help Trump's chances of getting elected.
Some investors told Reuters they were disappointed Bloomberg
did not enter the race.
Trump is the last man standing in the Republican race after
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Ohio Governor John Kasich
dropped out last week. Trump, who has never held elective
office, is trying to unite Republicans behind his candidacy
after a primary election campaign in which his fiery rhetoric on
trade, immigration and Muslims rankled party elites.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed Trump had
pulled even with Clinton, his likely opponent in the Nov. 8
presidential election.
David Rubenstein, co-founder of private equity powerhouse
Carlyle Group, kicked off the three-day conference by asking the
audience which candidate they thought would move into the White
House in January after November's election. The vast majority
did not express an opinion on either Trump or Democratic
front-runner Hillary Clinton.
Away from panel discussions on how the industry can salvage
a poor start to the year - the average hedge fund is off 0.8
percent this year, according to eVestment - powerful Trump
backers were working smaller venues around the Hotel Bellagio.
Anthony Scaramucci, who hosts the conference and runs hedge
fund investment firm Skybridge Capital, said he was reaching out
to his contacts to convince them Trump would run his candidacy
like an entrepreneur, something he said America needed.
'ENTREPRENEURIAL AVENUE'
"You have an opportunity now to bring an entrepreneur and a
team of advisers that are entrepreneurial, out-of-the-box
thinkers into Washington," Scaramucci told Reuters. "That's the
sell to potential donors."
Scaramucci has long been a powerful Republican fundraiser
who originally backed Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in this
year's race and later Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor.
He said there would be the Trump "Entrepreneurial Avenue"
versus the "Clinton cul-de sac," a suggestion that economic
growth would be stronger under the likely Republican nominee.
Scaramucci added that potential donors would soon get over
any fears of publicly helping Trump.
"Candidate Trump has said some things that some business
people think: 'Jeez, if I'm associated with some of those
things, it could be perceived negatively for my business.' I
think that will wash away in the next two months," Scaramucci
said.
Among big-name Trump backers at the conference were T. Boone
Pickens, an oil investor and hedge fund manager who previously
supported Bush's candidacy.
"Yes, I'm for Donald Trump," he said on stage, adding Trump
was smart enough to get himself help where he needed it
politically and that it would be refreshing to have a
businessman instead of a politician in the White House.
"Donald almost always overestimates how successful he is,"
Pickens said, "but nonetheless he has been out there and he does
know something about what he is talking about."
