LAS VEGAS May 11 Top fundraisers for Donald
Trump on Wednesday were making pitches to prominent hedge fund
investors to line up behind the presumptive Republican
presidential nominee as he seeks to raise $1 billion for the
general election campaign.
The New York billionaire businessman was a topic of
discussion as some 2,000 hedge fund managers, investors, lawyers
and journalists gathered in Las Vegas for SALT, the hedge fund
industry's most prominent annual meeting.
When David Rubenstein, the co-founder of private equity
powerhouse Carlyle Group, kicked off the three-day conference by
asking the audience which candidate they thought would move into
the White House in January after November's election, the vast
majority did not express an opinion.
Rubenstein joked the winner would likely be 69 years old,
come from New York and be blond, listing things that fit both
Trump and Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton,
who turns 69 in October.
Away from panel discussions on how the industry can salvage
a poor start to the year - the average hedge fund is off 0.8
percent this year, according to eVestment - powerful Trump
backers were working smaller venues around the Hotel Bellagio.
Anthony Scaramucci, who hosts the conference and runs
investment firm Skybridge Capital, said he was reaching out to
his contacts to convince them Trump would run his candidacy like
an entrepreneur, something he said America needed.
Trump's new national finance chairman, Steven Mnuchin, was
also traveling to Las Vegas to meet with supporters and
potential donors. Mnuchin heads hedge fund Dune Capital and
established himself on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs.
'ENTREPRENEURIAL AVENUE'
"You have an opportunity now to bring an entrepreneur and a
team of advisers that are entrepreneurial, out-of-the-box
thinkers into Washington," Scaramucci told Reuters. "That's the
sell to potential donors."
Scaramucci has long been a powerful Republican fundraiser
who originally backed Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in this
year's race and later Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor. He
said there would be the Trump "Entrepreneurial Avenue" versus
the "Clinton cul-de sac."
"Candidate Trump has said some things that some business
people think: 'Jeez, if I'm associated with some of those
things, it could be perceived negatively for my business.' I
think that will wash away in the next two months," Scaramucci
said.
Trump is the last man standing in the Republican race after
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Ohio Governor John Kasich
dropped out last week. Trump, who has never held elective
office, is trying to unite Republicans behind his candidacy
after a primary election campaign in which his fiery rhetoric on
trade, immigration and Muslims rankled party elites.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed Trump had
pulled even with Clinton, his likely opponent in the Nov. 8
presidential election.
Among big-name Trump backers at the conference were T. Boone
Pickens, an oil investor and hedge fund manager who previously
supported Bush's candidacy.
"Yes, I'm for Donald Trump," he said, adding Trump was smart
enough to get himself help where he needed it politically and
that it would be refreshing to have a businessman instead of a
politician in the White House.
"Donald almost always overestimates how successful he is,
but nonetheless he has been out there and he does know something
about what he is talking about."
