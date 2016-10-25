Oct 25 Below are the highlights from Reuters'
Oct. 25 exclusive interview with Republican presidential nominee
Donald Trump.
SYRIA
"(Hillary Clinton) has no plan for Syria. Look, with her
you'll end up in World War Three. She doesn't know what she's
doing, just like with Libya, just like with everything else
she's done. So Syria now is no longer Syria. Syria is Russia and
the new Iran that we built through the Iran deal, which is one
of the worst negotiated deals I've ever seen."
"(Syrian President Bashar al-)Assad is secondary, to me, to
ISIS."
CLINTON PRIVATE EMAIL SERVER
Wikileaks on Tuesday released a batch of hacked emails from
the account of Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta, that
shows her Democratic presidential campaign reacting after
President Barack Obama said in a television interview that he
learned of her private email server through news reports.
Trump's response: "Well, I now see why the president stuck
up for Hillary, because he didn't want to be dragged into it
this ... Because he knew all about her private server."
"This is a big thing. This means that he has to be
investigated."
REPUBLICAN UNITY
"Thousands of people are standing there to vote. I think
those people are very, very disappointed that the leaders (of
the Republican Party) aren't helping us win."
"I know this: If the leaders were helping me, we couldn't
lose this election. It would be an impossibility."
"RIGGING"
"The media's rigging the system. It's never been a pile on
like this ... I mean, they're rigging the polls. The polls are
ridiculous. Look at that one poll that came out, ABC/Washington
Post. That was a Democratic poll. They're rigging the system."
PHILIPPINES
On Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte saying he was
against the presence of any foreign troops in his country: "He
probably made a deal with China. Because he left for China and
he's dealing with China and Russia so he probably made a deal
with China and Russia."
"The Philippines are a very important strategic location. He
has no respect or liking of Obama ..."
"I think it's a horrible thing that the United States is
reduced to being thrown out of a country."
(Compiled by Alana Wise; Editing by Bill Trott)