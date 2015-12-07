WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said a "total and complete shutdown" of all Muslims entering the United States should be put into place until Congress can act.

In a statement distributed to the press, Trump said that polling shows a "hatred" by Muslims toward Americans that could result in more attacks.

"Without looking at the various polling data, it is obvious to anybody the hatred is beyond comprehension," Trump said in a statement. "Where this hatred comes from and why we will have to determine. Until we are able to determine and understand this problem and the dangerous threat it poses, our country cannot be the victims of horrendous attacks by people that believe only in Jihad, and have no sense of reason or respect for human life."

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson)