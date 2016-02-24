U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Virginia February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Republican U.S. Representative Chris Collins backed Donald Trump for his party's presidential nomination on Wednesday, becoming the first sitting member of Congress to formally endorse the billionaire businessman.

Collins of New York had previously endorsed former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who dropped out of the race on Saturday.

"We need a president willing to make the tough decisions necessary to restore our country to greatness," Collins said in a statement. "I believe Donald Trump is the man for the job, and I am proud to provide him with my support."

