New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (L) talks to businessman Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio in this August 6, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

FORT WORTH, Texas New Jersey Governor Chris Christie endorsed Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Friday, saying his former rival for the White House had the best chance at beating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 election.

"The best person to beat Hillary Clinton in November on that stage last night is undoubtedly Donald Trump," Christie said at a news conference held ahead of a Trump campaign rally in Texas. "They do not know the playbook with Donald Trump because he is rewriting the playbook."

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)