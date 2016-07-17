Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks before introducing Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his vice presidential running mate in New York City, U.S., July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

CLEVELAND Republican Donald Trump responded to the killing of three police officers in Louisiana on Sunday by renewing his call for greater leadership and "law and order."

"We grieve for the officers killed in Baton Rouge today. How many law enforcement and people have to die because of a lack of leadership in our country?" Trump, the party's presumptive presidential nominee posted on Facebook. "We demand law and order."

