BRIEF-Ores Socimi buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal
* Says buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal, for 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million)
June 16 Real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election.
"I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created," Trump said in a launch speech at his Trump Tower skyscraper in Manhattan.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Alana Wise; Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Says buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal, for 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million)
SAO PAULO, May 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co has tapped Fabio Resegue to head its Latin America equity trading, as the largest U.S. bank expands activities in a segment poised for a recovery, a person briefed on the matter said on Thursday.