SAN ANTONIO, July 23 Real estate magnate Donald
Trump brought his unorthodox presidential campaign to the
U.S.-Mexican border on Thursday and stood by his controversial
comments on Mexican immigrants causing crime.
Visiting the Texas town of Laredo for a "boots on the
ground" trip, the Republican hopeful said the United States
faces "a tremendous danger on the border with the illegals
coming in".
Asked whether he had evidence for his claim that Mexico
sends rapists and other criminals across the border, he replied,
"Yes, I have, and I've heard it from a lot of different people."
Trump is at, or near, the top of many opinion polls among
the 16 candidates in the race for the Republican nomination for
the 2016 presidential election, worrying leaders in the party
establishment who fear he could turn off moderate voters.
Trump's Texas trip started badly when Border Patrol agents
who had been scheduled to accompany him pulled out at the last
minute.
"They were totally silenced directly from superiors in
Washington who do not want people to know how bad it is on the
border, every bit as bad as Mr. Trump has been saying," a Trump
statement said.
A spokesman for the national office of the agents' union was
not immediately available for comment.
Even as immigration remains a hot topic, the number of
people emigrating from Mexico to the United States, legally and
illegally, peaked in 2003 and has fallen by more than half since
then, according to research published on Wednesday by the
University of New Hampshire.
Trump's immigration stance has angered the Mexican
government and Hispanics in the United States, but the
billionaire said Latino voters "are going to love Trump" because
he will win back American jobs from China and Japan.
His suggestion before visiting Laredo that the area is
dangerous brought a rebuke from local Democratic State Senator
Judith Zafferini.
"Contrary to Trump's vitriolic rhetoric, the border is not a
dangerous war zone," she said. "Laredo and El Paso have been
ranked among the safest cities in the country, and most border
communities' crime rates are equal to, or lower than, the state
and national averages."
Trump has been criticized by the Republican establishment
for comments about immigration, U.S. Senator John McCain's war
record and for personal attacks against fellow Republican White
House contenders.
He threatened in an interview published on Thursday to run
as a political independent if he does not get "fair" treatment
from the Republican Party.
