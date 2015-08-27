(Adds comment from Univision CEO, paragraph 10)
WASHINGTON Aug 26 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to
toss a news anchor with the Spanish-language Univision network
out of a news conference, in his latest tussle with a U.S.
television personality.
"I'm not a bully," Trump told NBC in an interview.
On Tuesday, Univision's Jorge Ramos was removed from Trump's
news conference in Dubuque, Iowa, after the business
mogul-turned-candidate said the journalist was asking a question
out of turn.
"He was totally out of line last night," Trump said of
Ramos, speaking on NBC's "Today" program.
Ramos, who has been critical of Trump's stance on
immigration, said he was waiting for his turn to ask a question
on the subject when Trump ordered him out.
"He didn't like my question and when he didn't like my
question then he motioned so the one security guard would come
where I was and then threw me out of the press conference,"
Ramos told ABC's "Good Morning America."
The dust-up was the latest involving a television anchor and
the outspoken Trump, who also has faced criticism for his
war-of-words with Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly after that
network's recent Republican presidential debate.
Trump is locked in a legal battle with Univision over the
network's recent decision to cancel its contract to broadcast
the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, co-owned by Trump,
after he made controversial remarks about undocumented Latino
immigrants.
Trump has called for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico
border, deporting illegal immigrants and ending birthright
citizenship.
In a statement on Wednesday night, Univision Chief Executive
Officer Randy Falco said Trump's treatment of Ramos at the news
conference was "beneath contempt," adding, "Mr. Trump
demonstrated complete disregard for him and for the countless
Hispanics whom Jorge seeks to represent through press questions
that are at the heart of the First Amendment."
Ramos has been vocal about Trump's stance on immigration,
telling CNN earlier this month that it was "not only disgraceful
but dangerous," while fueling some criticism about his work as
an objective journalist.
"He has to explain how he wants to deport 11 million
people," Ramos told ABC on Wednesday. "As journalists, we are
not only required but we are forced to take a stand and clearly
when Mr. Trump is talking about immigration in an extreme way,
we have to confront him."
