By Erin McPike
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. presidential candidate
Donald Trump on Friday called on his rivals to disband their
Super PACs after a fundraising group backing the Republican
front-runner said it would shut down over claims it
inappropriately coordinated with his campaign.
"I have disavowed all Super PACs, requested the return of
all donations made to said PACs, and I am calling on all
presidential candidates to do the same," Trump said in a
statement.
Super PACs are independent committees that can raise
unlimited sums of money from corporations, unions and
individuals. They have become major players in U.S. elections
because they can spend massive sums of money promoting
candidates, although they are not allowed to work formally with
the campaigns.
Trump has complained repeatedly that Super PACs allow
corporate entities and lobbyists to have undue influence. On
Friday, he said because he is self-funding the bulk of his
campaign to be the Republican Party's nominee for the November
2016 presidential election, he is not beholden to special
interests.
While Trump disavowed Super PACs, a prominent supporter of
his launched one this week. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said
Wednesday he was putting $150 million toward a new group to
raise money to fight corporate "inversions" by pushing for
legislation to change the tax code.
The Make America Great Again PAC said it would shut down
after the Washington Post reported that one of its employees,
Mike Ciletti, contacted a Trump employee to obtain information
for potential donors. That would violate rules preventing
coordination between campaigns and Super PACs.
Trump's campaign also asked all of the super PACs claiming
to support the real estate mogul stop raising money and return
funds to donors. The letters, sent on Wednesday, say the PACs do
not have authorization to use Trump's likeness, according to his
campaign.
Republican operatives close to Trump believe he will be hit
with attack ads in the coming months, and they think calling on
rivals to drop their Super PACs could pre-empt those attacks, a
person close to Trump said.
Katie Packer, a Republican consultant who is critical of
Trump, disagreed. The money funding Super PACs is "totally
legal, disclosed dollars," she said.
(Reporting by Erin McPike; Editing by Emily Stephenson and Dan
Grebler)