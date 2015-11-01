(Repeats with no changes to text)
By James Oliphant
ANDERSON, S.C. Oct 31 To hear Donald Trump tell
it, blue-collar workers here are suffering as much as ever,
their livelihoods endangered by the familiar combination of
foreign competition and U.S. companies eager to hold down labor
costs.
It's Trump's mantra. He repeats it again and again at
campaign stops like the one he made here last week. A leading
contender for the Republican presidential nomination, Trump has
made the health of the U.S. manufacturing a cornerstone of his
insurgent campaign.
In doing so, Trump is targeting a big pool of potential
voters among disaffected blue-collar workers, even if it means
alienating the business community and conservative free-market
advocates and brings accusations of demagoguery.
He vows to slap penalties on goods produced by U.S.
companies outside the country, make it harder for China and
others to export their goods, and tear up trade deals that he
says hurt the U.S. industry. "I wonder how many Chevrolets are
in the middle of Tokyo?' he told the Anderson crowd to applause.
"I would say none."
And at the economy-themed Republican debate held Wednesday
in Boulder, Colorado, Trump pledged to "bring jobs back" from
China and Mexico.
There are signs that Trump's strategy is working.
Polls show that the bulk of Trump's support comes from men
who lack a college degree and make less than $40,000 a year, the
kind of workers who once formed the backbone of the U.S.
manufacturing economy. They have helped propel Trump to the top
of popularity rankings in South Carolina, a key early primary
state, where he is outpacing rival Ben Carson.
"Some of the Republicans get so tied up with free trade,"
said Lee Cole, a Republican attorney from nearby Williamston who
attended Trump's event. "Over the past 20 years, we've lost all
of our manufacturing jobs," Cole said of his hometown. "Anything
that talks about getting some of that back I think really
resonates well here."
Government data shows that less than 30 percent of Americans
have four-year college degrees and more than half of U.S.
workers make less than $30,000 a year, so at stake is a vast
pool of potential voters.
"He's tapped into an uneasiness, and he's done it cleverly,"
said Chip Felkel, a Republican strategist in Greenville, South
Carolina, who is not aligned with Trump. "He's played it to the
hilt."
TRUMP DEMOCRATS?
At the Anderson event, Trump talked up his blue-collar
support, comparing himself to Franklin Roosevelt. His campaign
brings up another name: Ronald Reagan.
Ed McMullen, Trump's campaign strategist in South Carolina,
says the billionaire contender has his sights on "Reagan
Democrats" - working-class voters who tend to support moderates.
Those moderate voters famously switched sides and helped
Republican Reagan win the 1980 election and the Trump campaign
believes it could happen again in 2016 if he makes it to the
general election.
According to a Pew Research Center survey taken late last
month, Trump's supporters tend to attend church less frequently
than the entire Republican electorate and more often identify
themselves as "moderate" or "liberal."
Critics say that Trump is proffering an outdated,
simplistic, and overly pessimistic view of the U.S. economy, one
that fails to grasp the multi-national complexity of global
manufacturing.
Nowhere is that more apparent than in South Carolina where
700 international firms employ 115,900 people, according to
state Department of Commerce data. That makes for the highest
percentage of private-industry workforce employed by
foreign-owned firms.
Just up the road from Trump's stop in Anderson sits a
5-million square foot German-owned BMW plant that
employs 8,000. Nearby is a Michelin facility, one of
nine in the state owned by the French company. And Swedish
automaker Volvo earlier this year announced plans to
build a plant near Charleston, that could end up employing 4,000
workers.
"All of these companies are part of the modern global supply
chain," says Scott Lincicome, a trade policy expert with the
conservative Cato Institute, calling Trump's ideas "completely
unmoored from reality."
"It's ironic he would go to the one's country's burgeoning
manufacturing hubs to bemoan the state of manufacturing."
Femi Fadeyi, an engineer for German-owned SEW Eurodrive, an
industrial equipment firm that has a facility in nearby Lyman,
said he moved from Colorado during the height of the recession
because of the economic opportunity.
An independent, Fadeyi said Trump made him follow the
Republican race, but he remained skeptical.
"I don't understand how Trump plans to actually execute many
of these goals - some of which are conflicting," Fadeyi told
Reuters.
Still, even as the state's workforce returned to
pre-recession levels already in June 2013, sooner than most of
the country, it has only recovered 40 percent of manufacturing
jobs lost in the downturn, according to Manufacturers' News,
Inc., a publisher and compiler of industrial directories and
databases. The textile sector has been particularly hit hard,
with abandoned mills dotting the landscape around Anderson and
Greenville, allowing Trump's message to resonate with many.
Trump is hoping to develop an early momentum in early
primaries held February in Iowa and South Carolina and build on
that in March in Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, and Tennessee, all
states with sizeable manufacturing sectors accounting for more
than 10 of the economy.
"People see all that, see those investments, but there is
something going on where they don't personally feel a benefit
from it," Felkel said. "Sometimes, it's easier to vote against
something than for something."
(Reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)