UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
WASHINGTON Nov 8 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday that rival Ben Carson would have to explain a number of things about his West Point and youth recollections, which have come under scrutiny.
"He's going to have to explain a lot of things away," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press".
Carson, a favorite of conservative activists, is tied with Trump at the top of Republican primary polls a year before the November 2016 presidential election. His often-recounted tale of being offered a scholarship to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and other stories from his youth in inner-city Detroit have come under scrutiny.
Trump questioned the account Carson gave of a troubled youth in a biography. "If you have pathological disease, that's a problem. He wrote it, I didn't write it," Trump told NBC.
Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether Carson had been honest about his past, Trump said: "I just don't know."
Carson, 64, a retired neurosurgeon, said he thought he was being singled out and vetted by the media in a way that other presidential candidates had not been.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jon Boyle)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.