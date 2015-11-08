WASHINGTON Nov 8 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday that rival Ben Carson would have to explain a number of things about his West Point and youth recollections, which have come under scrutiny.

"He's going to have to explain a lot of things away," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press".

Carson, a favorite of conservative activists, is tied with Trump at the top of Republican primary polls a year before the November 2016 presidential election. His often-recounted tale of being offered a scholarship to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and other stories from his youth in inner-city Detroit have come under scrutiny.

Trump questioned the account Carson gave of a troubled youth in a biography. "If you have pathological disease, that's a problem. He wrote it, I didn't write it," Trump told NBC.

Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether Carson had been honest about his past, Trump said: "I just don't know."

Carson, 64, a retired neurosurgeon, said he thought he was being singled out and vetted by the media in a way that other presidential candidates had not been.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jon Boyle)