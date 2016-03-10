WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday currency
devaluations around the world are hurting the U.S. economy and
are costing American jobs.
Asked about the European Central Bank's decision earlier on
Thursday to cut interest rates, he told CNBC: "Everybody's doing
that except us, and manufacturing is going elsewhere, and lots
of other things are going elsewhere, and we just sit back and do
nothing."
"That's getting to be very dangerous, as far as I'm
concerned," Trump said in the interview.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella)