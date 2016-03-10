WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday currency devaluations around the world are hurting the U.S. economy and are costing American jobs.

Asked about the European Central Bank's decision earlier on Thursday to cut interest rates, he told CNBC: "Everybody's doing that except us, and manufacturing is going elsewhere, and lots of other things are going elsewhere, and we just sit back and do nothing."

"That's getting to be very dangerous, as far as I'm concerned," Trump said in the interview. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella)