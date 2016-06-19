June 19 Republican Donald Trump said on Sunday
the United States should consider more racial profiling in law
enforcement, after urging harsher policies following last week's
mass shooting in Orlando.
"I think profiling is something that we're going to have to
start thinking about as a country," Trump said when asked on CBS
whether he supported more profiling of Muslims in America.
"You look at Israel and you look at others, and they do it
and they do it successfully. And you know, I hate the concept of
profiling, but we have to start using common sense," he added.
Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, has
drawn criticism from many in his party for his comments on
American Muslims after the Orlando attack, in which a U.S. born
Muslim man killed 49 people at a gay nightclub.
Trump also reiterated his support for more scrutiny of
mosques, saying that could resemble a controversial New York
City surveillance program that has been shut down.
"If you go to France right now, they're doing it in France.
In fact, in some instances they're closing down mosques."
Police in France closed some mosques shortly after gunmen
aligned with Islamic State militants killed 130 people in Paris
in a series of attacks on Nov. 13.
The Orlando gunman, Omar Mateen, expressed support for
Islamic State, but officials believe he was "self-radicalized".
Trump has drawn criticism from many in his Republican Party
for calling for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United
States. He also has called for a suspension of immigration from
countries with "a proven history of terrorism".
Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has
said the comments show Trump is unfit to be president.
House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed Trump
but has said a Muslim ban is not in U.S. interests. In excerpts
of an NBC interview released on Friday, Ryan said Republicans
weighing whether to vote for Trump should follow their
"conscience."
Trump brushed off the criticism on Sunday and said he would
put up his own money for his campaign if needed. "It would be
nice if the Republicans stuck together," Trump said in an ABC
interview. "I can win, one way or another."
