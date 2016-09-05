(Recasts lead with context on Trump's Fed position; adds
By Steve Holland
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, Sept 5 Republican presidential
nominee Donald Trump, who has previously accused the Federal
Reserve of keeping interest rates low to help President Barack
Obama, said on Monday that the U.S. central bank has created a
"false economy" and that interest rates should change.
"They're keeping the rates down so that everything else
doesn't go down," Trump said in response to a reporter's request
to address a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve in
September. "We have a very false economy," he said.
"At some point the rates are going to have to change,"
Trump, who was campaigning in Ohio on Monday, added. "The only
thing that is strong is the artificial stock market," he said.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last month that the U.S. central
bank was getting closer to raising interest rates, possibly as
early as September, saying that the Fed sees the economy as
close to meeting its goals of maximum employment and stable
prices.
The Fed raised interest rates last December for the first
time in nearly a decade, and at that time projected four more
hikes in 2016. The Fed later scaled back that projection to two
rate hikes this year in the wake of a slowdown in global growth
and continued financial market volatility.
Trump, during the primary campaign, as he took on 16
Republican rivals, had called Yellen's tenure "highly political"
and said the Fed should raise interest rates but would not do so
for "political reasons."
The Fed has been a target of some conservative critics in
the U.S. Congress, who say the bank risked sparking inflation
with its easy monetary policies in response to the global
financial crisis.
Fed officials say their independence is critical to making
sound policy decisions.
