By Steve Holland
DES MOINES Jan 21 An influential conservative
magazine published an editorial on Thursday urging Republicans
to rally against front-running presidential candidate Donald
Trump, with Iowa poised to begin the search for a 2016 nominee
in 10 days.
National Review, a New York-based magazine founded in 1955
by famed conservative thinker William F. Buckley Jr., drew heavy
scorn from Trump on Twitter and at a Las Vegas news conference
for its issue entitled: "Against Trump."
"Trump is a philosophically unmoored political opportunist
who would trash the broad conservative ideological consensus
within the GOP (Republican Party) in favor of a free-floating
populism with strong-man overtones," National Review said.
The magazine's argument is one that has been made by several
of Trump's rivals for the 2016 Republican presidential
nomination, most notably by former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.
But nothing has stopped Trump from seizing control of the
race and putting him in position to win not only Iowa's
caucuses, but also New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary
on Feb. 9.
A CNN/ORC poll on Thursday said Trump had taken a solid lead
over Texas Senator Ted Cruz in Iowa, with 37 percent to 26
percent for Cruz. Cruz has led other polls in Iowa.
National Review said Trump, a New York billionaire real
estate developer and former reality TV star, had in the past
supported abortion, gun control and higher taxes on the wealthy,
all positions that conservatives oppose.
The issue's cover read "Cage Match - The GOP's Internal
Fight" and portrayed a bare-chested, double-chinned Trump, with
a necklace of dollar signs tattooed across his torso, flanked by
four less-muscular rivals for the Republican crown.
Trump waved off the attack in characteristic fashion.
"The late, great, William F. Buckley would be ashamed of what
had happened to his prize, the dying National Review!" he
tweeted.
"Against Trump" began trending on Twitter in the United
States by Friday morning. Most of the response on the social
media site was negative toward "National Review," with several
Twitter users expressing dismay over the conservative
publication's decision to criticize the Republican presidential
front-runner for the November election.
"National Review is leading a coalition against Trump,"
wrote Jeff Fogle (@jefffogle342). "We the people will get him in
office if we push hard. Stick together! We can do it!!!"
"Without any sense of self awareness @nro [National Review]
ignores ]its] attacks on conservatives last 2 cycles," tweeted
Madlaw (@madlaw1071).
Jack Fowler, the publisher of the "National Review," said in
a post published late Thursday night that the publication was
being "disinvited" from its partnership with the GOP debates.
"Tonight, a top official with the RNC [Republican National
Committee] called me to say that "National Review" was being
disinvited," Fowler wrote. "The reason: Our 'Against Trump'
editorial and symposium. We expected this was coming. Small
price to pay for speaking the truth about The Donald."
At a Las Vegas news conference, Trump said he would bring
Republicans together if nominated.
"Honestly the party has to be healed, has to be brought
together and I think the party can be brought together," he
said.
