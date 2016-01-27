WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday taunted Fox News,
and anchor woman Megyn Kelly in particular, a day after pulling
out of a televised debate with party rivals this week over anger
at the network.
"I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would
not be politically correct," Trump said on Twitter. "Instead I
will only call her a lightweight reporter!"
On Tuesday, Trump said he would not participate in the
debate, scheduled for Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa, expressing
irritation at Fox for allowing Kelly to moderate after her
questioning angered him in a debate last year.
His withdrawal means the last televised debate before Iowa's
pivotal Feb. 1 nominating contest will not have the party's
front-runner in a close state race. Iowa's caucuses are the
first nominating contest to choose the Republican presidential
nominee for the Nov. 8 election.
Trump has been feuding with Fox News since the network put
on the first debate in August, when Kelly asked Trump about his
treatment of women, prompting a stream of insults from the
candidate and complaints of not being treated fairly.
His Republican rivals have criticized him for dropping out
while his closest rival in Iowa, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas,
challenged him to a one-on-one debate. In a Twitter post on
Wednesday, Cruz likened Trump's withdrawal to a comical retreat
from a "Monty Python" movie.
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee on Fox News program,
"Fox and Friends" on Wednesday called the affair "a lot of
drama" that most Iowa caucus-goers would likely tune out.
In a separate interview on Fox, retired neurosurgeon Ben
Carson said it was time to "stop worrying about personalities
and start worrying about solutions."
Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told several
television programs on Wednesday that Trump was not afraid to
debate his rivals or take reporters' questions. He added that
Trump would be happy to debate Cruz if the contest, which
includes 12 Republicans vying for the nomination, narrows.
"If it comes down to a two-person race, Donald Trump would
be happy to debate him," he told ABC's "Good Morning America"
program.
Fox News, in a statement late Tuesday, said it would not
"give in to terrorizations toward any of our employees," but
left the door open to Trump attending the debate, co-hosted by
Google.
Trump tweeted: "The statement put out yesterday by @FoxNews
was a disgrace to good broadcasting and journalism. Who would
ever say something so nasty & dumb."
Trump has said he will instead hold an event for veterans.
"At the end of the day, Mr. Trump is going to have the last
laugh," Lewandowski told MSNBC.
