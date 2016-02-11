NEW YORK Feb 11 A campaign advisor and longtime
employee of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has
been appointed his social media director, the campaign said on
Thursday.
Dan Scavino, who was executive vice president and general
manager at the Trump Organization, the Republican frontrunner's
real estate company, from 2003 to 2013, has worked directly with
Trump on social media strategy in his bid to become president.
Trump has actively used social media platforms such as
Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc to reach his
supporters, often launching personal attacks on those who cross
paths with him or simply retweeting his fans.
So far, the real estate mogul has had some success with that
approach, receiving the biggest share of mentions on Twitter
during Republican presidential debates. During Saturday's
debate, he garnered 33 percent of the social conversation,
according to Twitter.
While social media traction doesn't necessarily translate to
votes, it can indicate overall interest in a candidate. Trump
finished first in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday and
second in last week's Iowa caucuses.
The candidate will continue to tweet for himself despite
Scavino's new role, said Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for the Trump
campaign.
Scavino, who tweets under the handle @DanScavino, has more
than 51,000 followers on Twitter. Many of his tweets are jabs at
Trump's competitors.
