WASHINGTON, June 1 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump blasted the PGA Tour on Wednesday for a reported plan to move a major golf tournament from Trump's Doral course in Miami to Mexico.

"It is a sad day for Miami, the United States and the game of golf, to have the PGA Tour consider moving the World Golf Championships, which has been hosted in Miami for the last 55 years, to Mexico," Trump said in a statement.

He linked the move to decisions by some U.S. companies to move jobs to Mexico.

"The PGA Tour has put profit ahead of thousands of American jobs, millions of dollars in revenue for local communities and charities and the enjoyment of hundreds of thousands of fans who make the tournament an annual tradition. This decision only further embodies the very reason I am running for president of the United States," he said. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Frances Kerry)