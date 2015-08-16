WASHINGTON Aug 15 Republican presidential
contender Donald Trump would deport all undocumented immigrants
and rescind U.S. President Barack Obama's executive orders on
immigration if he is elected to the White House, he said in an
interview with NBC News that will air on Sunday.
"We're going to keep the families together, but they have to
go," Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press," according to an excerpt
released on Saturday.
Asked by host Chuck Todd about illegal immigrants who might
have nowhere else to go, Trump said: "We will work with them.
"They have to go ... we either have a country, or we don't
have a country," he added.
Trump, 69, also said in the interview he would need to
rescind Obama's executive orders on immigration, including one
that protects from deportation the children of parents who came
to the country illegally.
The real estate mogul and television personality, who has
rocketed to the top of opinion polls among the 17 Republican
contenders, has aroused controversy with his provocative
comments on illegal immigration, including describing some
undocumented migrants from Mexico as criminals and rapists.
There are an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the
United States.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Alan Crosby)